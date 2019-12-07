|
John Joseph Capraro 1968 - 2019
UTICA – John Joseph Capraro, 51, passed away peacefully on Saturday, November 30, 2019, just two days after having celebrated a wonderful Thanksgiving with his family.
John was born on November 9, 1968, in Utica, the son of John L. and Arlene J. (Geraci) Capraro. He was a 1987 graduate of Whitesboro High School and a 1995 graduate of HCCC. John was employed as an occupational therapy assistant at Loretto, Syracuse.
He is survived by his parents, John and Arlene; four daughters, Kaleigh, Giana, Alex and Chloe; his fiancée, Marie; sister and brother-in-law, Dana and William Dundon; and nephews, William and Patrick (Stephanie). John was predeceased by his grandparents.
Relatives and friends are invited and may call on Monday, from 4-5 p.m., at McGrath, Myslinski, Karboski & Nunn Funeral Directors, 470 French Rd., Utica. Funeral services will commence immediately following visitation, at 5 p.m.
Messages of sympathy at www.mmknfd.com.
"You were the wind beneath our wings, and until we meet again, may God hold you in the hollow of his hand." – Love, Mom & Dad
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Dec. 7 to Dec. 8, 2019