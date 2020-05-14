John "Jack" K. Paul 1950 - 2020
ROME - John "Jack" K. Paul, 70, of Rome and formerly of Poland, died on May 12, 2020 at home following a courageous battle with cancer.
John was born on March 24, 1950, in Utica, a son of the late Francis "Ken" Paul and the late Grace (Miller) Paul Chrisman. He graduated from Poland Central School in 1968 and shortly thereafter enlisted in the U.S. Navy. John served for four years during the Vietnam War era and was honorably discharged in 1972 at the rank of Fireman. Following his military service, he furthered his education at the Utica School of Commerce from where he graduated in 1978.
On August 8, 1981, he was united in marriage with the former Shirley (Brown) Seelman in Poland. She preceded him in death on July 13, 2002.
John worked, for many years, as a bookkeeper at Glo-Gas, Rome. He was last employed, as a dealer at Turning Stone Resort and Casino.
Mr. Paul was a member of Adirondack Post #1118 American Legion, Cold Brook, where he served two terms as Commander. He was also a member of St. John's Church, Newport and for the past several years, was a parishioner at St. Peter's Church, Rome. He previously belonged to Kuyahoora Chapter Knights of Columbus when he resided in Poland.
Survivors include his devoted partner of seven years, Donna Richards, of Rome; one brother, Robert (Mary) Paul, of Poland; one sister, Mary Lou (Dave) Berry, of Hannibal, MO; two nephews, David (Ginny) Paul, of Poland and Steven Paul, of CA; a grandnephew and grandniece, Hudson and Everly Paul; three stepchildren; and four step-grandchildren. He was predeceased by his parents and wife.
Private funeral services will be held at the Autenrith Funeral Home, Newport, with Deacon Jim Bower officiating. Interment will follow in St. John's Cemetery where Military Honors will be conferred by Adirondack Post #1118.
John's family extends sincere thanks for the compassionate care provided by the staff of Hospice. Please consider memorials to Hospice and Palliative Care, 4277 Middle Settlement Road, New Hartford, NY 13413-9954.
Online tributes at www.autenrithfuneral.com.
ROME - John "Jack" K. Paul, 70, of Rome and formerly of Poland, died on May 12, 2020 at home following a courageous battle with cancer.
John was born on March 24, 1950, in Utica, a son of the late Francis "Ken" Paul and the late Grace (Miller) Paul Chrisman. He graduated from Poland Central School in 1968 and shortly thereafter enlisted in the U.S. Navy. John served for four years during the Vietnam War era and was honorably discharged in 1972 at the rank of Fireman. Following his military service, he furthered his education at the Utica School of Commerce from where he graduated in 1978.
On August 8, 1981, he was united in marriage with the former Shirley (Brown) Seelman in Poland. She preceded him in death on July 13, 2002.
John worked, for many years, as a bookkeeper at Glo-Gas, Rome. He was last employed, as a dealer at Turning Stone Resort and Casino.
Mr. Paul was a member of Adirondack Post #1118 American Legion, Cold Brook, where he served two terms as Commander. He was also a member of St. John's Church, Newport and for the past several years, was a parishioner at St. Peter's Church, Rome. He previously belonged to Kuyahoora Chapter Knights of Columbus when he resided in Poland.
Survivors include his devoted partner of seven years, Donna Richards, of Rome; one brother, Robert (Mary) Paul, of Poland; one sister, Mary Lou (Dave) Berry, of Hannibal, MO; two nephews, David (Ginny) Paul, of Poland and Steven Paul, of CA; a grandnephew and grandniece, Hudson and Everly Paul; three stepchildren; and four step-grandchildren. He was predeceased by his parents and wife.
Private funeral services will be held at the Autenrith Funeral Home, Newport, with Deacon Jim Bower officiating. Interment will follow in St. John's Cemetery where Military Honors will be conferred by Adirondack Post #1118.
John's family extends sincere thanks for the compassionate care provided by the staff of Hospice. Please consider memorials to Hospice and Palliative Care, 4277 Middle Settlement Road, New Hartford, NY 13413-9954.
Online tributes at www.autenrithfuneral.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from May 14 to May 15, 2020.