|
|
John Kapcio 1923 - 2019
LIVERPOOL/UTICA- John Kapcio, 95, of Liverpool and formerly of Utica, died February 27, 2019.
He was born April 22, 1923, in Utica, son of Dmitro and Anna Kapcio. He graduated from Utica Free Academy Class of 1941 and Utica College in 1977 with a BS in Journalism at the age of 64. John served with the US Navy in the European Theater from October of 1943 until May of 1946. He served aboard the USS Gridley.
John married Ann Adour October 26, 1952, in Utica. She died August 16, 2012.
He had worked as a tool maker.
John was a Master Gardener through the Cornell Cooperative Extension and contributed one chapter in Roadside Geology.
He enjoyed photography, constructing balsa model airplanes, sailing, writing and the Adirondack Mountains.
John is survived by his children, Nina (Paul) Dukette, of Liverpool, NY, Paula (David) Rak, of Wrangell, AK, Celia (David) Oxley, of Cooperstown, NY, Philip (Diana) Kapcio, of Antigua, W. Indies and James (Stephanie) Kapcio, of Chagrin Falls, OH; eight grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. John and Ann had a special place in their hearts for Vickie Haines and Kathy and Paul Muessig. He was predeceased by his sister, Helen and brother, Michael.
Friends are invited to attend a Memorial Service which will be held Saturday, March 9, 2019, at 11:00 a.m., at Friedel, Williams & Edmunds Funeral and Cremation Services, 13 Oxford Rd., New Hartford. There are no calling hours.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Nature Conservancy, Adirondack Chapter, PO Box 65, Keene Valley, NY 12943.
Online messages of sympathy may be left at www.fwefh.com.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Mar. 2 to Mar. 3, 2019