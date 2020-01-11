|
John (Sonny) L. Balio 1936 - 2019
Beloved Husband, Father and Grandfather
FRANKFORT - The Lord has another Angel who joined him on December 28, 2019.
John (Sonny) Louis, age 83, was born on December 17, 1936, son of the late Louis P. and Mary LaPolla Balio. He attended The Old West Frankfort School and graduated from Proctor High School, Class of 1955, where he had many friends. While at Proctor, he was captain of the bowling team and a pitcher on the baseball team.
His work career started at B & R Trucking until he accepted a position with Riverside Materials, Inc., a family business, where he retired as president. John had a very strong work ethic, which carried over into every aspect of his life and deep unconditional love for his family.
John married his high school sweetheart, Barbara A. DeSimone, on June 8, 1957, in St. Patrick's Church, Utica. They just had their 62nd anniversary. He was of the Catholic faith and attended St. Anthony/St. Agnes Church. He was also a member of the William E. Burke Knights of Columbus #189.
Barbara would always say the best compliment he ever gave her was on the day he first saw her. He had just pitched a "no-hitter" for Proctor, after he saw her, he felt like he pitched two "no-hitters". John's passions in life were automobiles; he always remembered his dad's '54 aqua and black Chrysler. He also loved the family camp on the St. Lawrence.
Left to mourn his passing are his wife, Barbara; his two adored children, Rhonda L. and Louis F.; and daughter-in-law, Amy; two cherished granddaughters, Dakota Mesheal and Victoria Rose, who were the light of his life. Thanks for all the joy you gave him especially when they put nail polish on his fingernails. Also surviving are his sisters, Phil Stauring and Mary Lou Williams.
He was predeceased by his sister, Rose Sbaraglia; special nephew, Jimmy Williams; brothers-in-law, Patsy DeSimone, Hank Sbaraglia, Jim Williams and Morris "Chick" Stauring; niece, Fran (Tracy) Gowett and John LaPolla; special friends, John and Charmaine Baran, Sal Scalzo and Dave Morris.
A heartfelt "thank you" to his neighbors, Dawn and Patrick Andrews, whose help was immeasurable, Phil and Lori Stauring, Becky Inserra and Elaine and all his medical people and anyone that helped in any way during this dark time in our lives.
Thank you, John, for all the times you took me to all the malls and all the trips you took me on, especially our trip to Walt Disney World with our two girls. You are finally out of pain. We will miss you every day of our lives. Love, your family.
In keeping with the John's wishes, all services were private. Entombment was in Calvary Mausoleum.
In lieu of flowers, remembrances in John's name may be made to , PO Box 1000 Dept 142, Memphis TN 38101 () or the .
The Balio family extends their gratitude to the Frankfort Center Fire Department for all their help over the years.
Arrangements are under the direction of McGrath, Myslinski, Karboski & Nunn Funeral Directors, 470 French Rd., Utica.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Jan. 11 to Jan. 12, 2020