John L. "Lepe" Loy 1978 - 2020
FRANKFORT - John L. "Lepe" Loy, 41, of Frankfort, passed away on Sunday, February 23, 2020 at University Hospital, Syracuse, surrounded by his loving family.
John was born in Utica on September 21, 1978, a son of Lawrence W. Loy and Lynda C. (Hahn) Loy Witte. He was raised and educated in Utica and was a graduate of Proctor High School. For several years, he was employed with the Department of Motor Vehicles, Utica. John also had his own music website, Big Lep Productions. He was a member of St. Mary of Mt. Carmel / Blessed Sacrament Church, Utica and Sons of American Legion Whitestown Post #1113.
Everywhere you'd go, someone knew John. John was honest, kind and had a deep faith in God. He had a profound impact on so many peoples' lives. His compassionate and kind words were felt in the hearts of many. His friendships were lasting and bountiful, because he was a true friend. John always knew how to bring a smile to your face, because he was always smiling. John shared a very special bond with his mother, as they would spend the days together after John stopped working. Many of John's friends loved his mother as well, they would call her mama. John also shared special relationships with many of his cousins. After a long hospital stay in 2018, all John wanted was an orange cat. Earlier this year, he got Charlie and they became the best of friends. John will be missed by many and his impact on others will surely live on.
John is survived by his mother, Lynda Witte (Donald), Frankfort; his father, Lawrence Loy (Maria), Utica; brothers and sisters, Corey Pentasuglia (Katrina), Utica, Matthew Witte, Frankfort, William Loy, CO, Victoria Loy, New Hartford and Taylor Ann Loy, Frankfort; a special nephew, Christian Pentasuglia; aunts and uncles, Kathryn Sardina (Jack) and family, Dennis Hahn and son, Patricia Loy and family and James Loy and family.
John was predeceased by his maternal grandparents, Stuart and Leona Hahn; his paternal grandparents, William and Veronica Loy; and aunts and uncles, Mary and John Shaw, Agnes and Richard Gerstner, Betsy and Sylvester Bonney and Roberta Hahn.
John's funeral will be held on Saturday, February 29, 2020 at 11:00 at St. Mary of Mt. Carmel/Blessed Sacrament Church, Utica. Calling hours at the Heintz Funeral Home, 1517 Whitesboro St., Utica, are Friday from 4-7. A spring burial will take place in Glenside Cemetery, New York Mills.
Those so wishing may make donations to the National MPS Society in John's memory.
Online messages of sympathy may be made to Heintzfuneralservice.net.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Feb. 26 to Feb. 27, 2020