Mr. John L. "Johnel" Tracy 1947 - 2019
UTICA - Mr. John L. "Johnel" Tracy, age 71, of Utica, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, June 5, 2019, at his home.
He was born in Bronx, NY, on September 2, 1947, a son of the late John Earl and Elsie Sadie-Bell Tracy. He graduated with a BA Degree in Fine Arts from the Pratt Institute in Brooklyn, NY. He was also an ordained Minister and Deacon. He was married to Mary E. Tracy in NYC until her passing on April 2, 2017. Johnel was employed with the NYC Dept. of Education as a teacher. He then moved to Utica and taught middle school with the Utica City School District until his retirement. He was a board member of CABVI.
Surviving are his daughters, Dr. Seanelle Hawkins and husband, John, of Rochester, Robin and Bidal Montalbo, of TX, Donna and Abdul Rahman, of Utica and April Wilson, of Utica; beloved grandchildren, Lanice Wilson, Alan Rahman, Kurtis Wilson, Nicole Rahman, Dajanee Hoyos, Marquez Montalbo, Darae Parrish, Amiah Tracy and Zoe Hawkins; and two great-grandchildren, Dru and Ski; his brother, James Tracy; and two sisters, Mary Mitchell and Mona DeFrietas; and a host of nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his grandson, David Rahman; and sister Gloria DeTanner
Visitation will be held on Friday from 4-6 p.m. at The Scala & Roefaro Funeral Home, Inc., 1122 Culver Ave., Utica. Funeral services will be at the conclusion of visitation at 6:00 p.m. in the funeral home.
Online sympathy at www.scalaroefaro.com.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from June 5 to June 6, 2019