John LeGrand Tophoven 1970 - 2019
HOUSTON, TX - John LeGrand Tophoven, 48, of Houston, Texas, and formerly of West Edmeston, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, May 20, 2019, in Houston.
John was born on December 7, 1970, in Utica, NY, the son of Anthony and Ida Mae Sweet Tophoven.
He was predeceased by paternal grandparents, Emile and Louise Tophoven; maternal grandparents, LeGrand "Bill" and Eleanor Sweet; a cousin, Wesley Tophoven; an uncle, Peter Tophoven; and a cousin, Gordie Schrag. He is survived by his parents, Anthony and Ida Mae Sweet Tophoven, of West Edmeston; his beloved sister, Marjorie Norman and her husband, M. Aaron, of Hickory, NC; uncle, Bill (Sylvia) Sweet, of Edmeston, and their children, Nichole and Shannon Carney and family, and Mark and Ashley Sweet and family; and aunt, Linda Tophoven, of Edmeston, and her children, Tim and Belle Tophoven and Tammy and Becki Tophoven. He is also survived by close and dear friends, Pete and Hedy Swift and their children, Greta and Gus, and the Ben Benjamin family.
John graduated with the Edmeston Central School Class of 1989 before attending and graduating in 1993 from Utica College with a B.S. in Business and Marketing. While at Utica College, John enjoyed playing lacrosse. He had been a resident of Houston, Texas, for the last several years, working as a Senior Project Manager for Tellepsen Construction Company. He excelled at his job and was respected by the people he worked with.
John will be remembered as a fun guy who was quick witted and had a great sense of humor. He was thoughtful, meticulous and more than generous with his family and friends. He enjoyed duck hunting with his Uncle Bill Sweet and was a great lover of dirt track racing. He followed the World of Outlaws, Late Model and Big Block Modified cars.
Calling hours will be Saturday, June 1, 2019, from 11:00 AM - 1:00 PM at the Delker and Terry Funeral Home, 30 South Street, Edmeston, NY. A Celebration of John's Life will follow at 2:00 PM at the West Edmeston Parish House, where a meal will be shared. A private Graveside Service, officiated by Joan Kuhn Terry, Celebrant, will be held for John in West Edmeston Cemetery. Donations may be made to the West Edmeston Fire Department, 164 County Highway 18C, West Edmeston, NY 13485 in John's memory.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from May 25 to May 26, 2019