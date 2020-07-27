John M. Ferry 1929 - 2020
CLINTON - John M. Ferry, 90, passed away peacefully at home after a long illness, on July 26, 2020, with his beloved family at his bedside.
John was born October 12, 1929, in Manchester, NH, to John C. Ferry and Eliza Lewis Ferry. John enlisted in the U.S. Army at the age of 17 and proudly served his country for 20 years. He was a veteran of the Korean War, Vietnam War and also served in Okinawa, Austria, Germany and France, as a Marine Engineer. After retirement at age 37, he started a successful business in the HVAC industry.
John was a kind, gentle Christian man who always had a smile on his face, enjoyed his family, boat, plane, coffee at diners and any conversation that involved cars.
John was predeceased by his parents and much loved canine companion, Molly. John is survived by his beloved wife of 66 years, Dorothea (Smith) Ferry; cherished daughters, Kathleen (Art Castaneda) Ferry, Elizabeth (Paul) Bansbach, Rebecca Schafer and Mark Schafer, former son-in-law and devoted friend; adored grandchildren, Sarah (Greg) Mathias, Katie (Patrick) Wylie, Holly (Chris) Borowiec and Brittany Schafer; and precious great-grandchildren, Charlotte and Madeline Mathias, Liam Wylie, Angelina and Jacob Borowiec; and many nieces and nephews.
Special thanks to his caregivers Laura, Trish, Myra, Bobby and MaryAnn for their compassionate care and kindness to John and his family during this difficult time.
Funeral services will be Wednesday, at 10 a.m., at Friedel, Williams & Edmunds Funeral Home, 13 Oxford Road, New Hartford with Pastor Andy Ward of Hope Alliance Church officiating. Interment with military honors will follow at Townsend Cemetery, Rte 365, Stittville. Friends and family may call on Tuesday, from 5-7 p.m., at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be made in John's honor to the Wounded Warriors
Project. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.
Online messages of sympathy may be left at www.fwefh.com
.
"I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race, I have kept the faith. Now there is in store for me the crown of righteousness, which the Lord, the righteous Judge, will award to me on that day". 2 Timothy 4:7-8.