John Maggiolino, Jr. 1958 - 2020
NEW YORK MILLS - Mr. John Maggiolino, Jr., 61, passed away at home unexpectedly, due to cardiac complications, on Friday, January 31, 2020.
John was born in Utica, on May 6, 1958, a son of John and Jacqueline (DeMarco) Maggiolino. He was raised and educated in Sauquoit and attended Sauquoit schools.
John had a lifelong love of horses and was a trainer for standardbreds; and worked locally at Vernon Downs and throughout the country with his best friend, Chuckie.
He is survived by his three daughters and two sons-in-law, Rhiannon and Donnie Cooley, Tammy and Joe Zipko and Kayla Maggiolino and Paul; grandchildren, Juliana and Dakota; his mom and step-dad, Jacqueline and Harold Prescott; his sister and brother-in-law, Dawn and Ralph Fabbricino; three brothers, Michael Maggiolino, Steven Capirci and Joseph Capirci; and many nieces and nephews, whom he loved dearly, especially acknowledging his nephew, Brandon Fabbricino.
Relatives and friends may call on Monday (today), from 5 to 7 p.m., at The Matt Funeral Home, 700 Rutger St., at Mohawk St., Utica, with committal prayers at the conclusion of calling hours. Private interment will be in Norwich Corners Cemetery.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Feb. 2 to Feb. 3, 2020