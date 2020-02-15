|
John "Ace" Misiaszek 1919 - 2020
WHITESBORO - John "Ace" Misiaszek, 100, passed away February 12, 2020.
John was born, August 29, 1919, in Fulton, NY, the second of four sons born to Karl and Mary (Boronski) Misiaszek. The family moved to New York Mills and then Yorkville, where John attended Whitesboro schools. He was an outstanding high school athlete in football, basketball and baseball, once scoring 37 points in a single football game in which he only played two quarters. He graduated in 1939 and received a scholarship to attend Catawba College. John played semi pro baseball and worked at Utica Drop Forge before being drafted into the army in 1942. He served with the 703rd Tank Destroyer Batallion of the 3rd Armored Division and fought in Europe entering the battlefield eighteen days after the D-Day landing. He was part of the first American troops entering Germany and saw action in major battles including the Battle of the Bulge in the winter of 1944, where he received a purple heart. His unit liberated the Nordhausen Concentration Camp.
John returned home in November 1945 and married his high school sweetheart, Jennie (Wolak), in January 1946, a marriage that lasted 66 years until her death in 2012.
John and his brother, Ed, operated Reynold's Hardware on Varick Street since 1946.
John and Jennie raised their family in Whitesboro, where he resided until his death.
He was a talented golfer, scoring a hole-in-one at the Oriskany Hills Golf Course, where he also won the Men's Championship in 1976. He was an avid New York Yankees fan, never missing a single game.
He was very proud of reaching his 100th birthday last year and celebrated with many friends and family.
Surviving are four daughters and sons-in-law, Sharon and Christopher Nash, of Barneveld, Bonnie and Daniel Herbowy, of New Hartford, Susan Misiaszek and Carol Misiaszek, of Whitesboro; five grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren. Also surviving are several nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews. John was predeceased by his wife, Jennie (Wolak); daughter, Donna Misiaszek-Antzak; infant son, John; three brothers, Alexander, Edward and Dick Misiaszek; and in-laws.
At John's request, there will be no calling hours. Burial will take place at the family's convenience in the spring in the Sacred Heart of Jesus-Holy Cross Polish National Catholic Church Cemetery, New Hartford.
It is with sincere gratitude that the family thanks St. Luke's Emergency Room doctors and nurses, Whitesboro Fire Department and Oneida County Ambulance Corps for their help.
Donations in John's name can be made to the Whitesboro Fire Department, s or Sacred Heart of Jesus - Holy Cross Polish National Catholic Church, New York Mills.
