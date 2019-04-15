|
John "Jack" Muthig
FAIRPORT - John "Jack" Muthig passed away on April 13, 2019.
He was predeceased by children, Michael, Megan and Susan. Survived by loving wife of 61 years, Margaret "Peg"; son, Mark (Paula) Muthig; daughter, Chris (Fred) Marconi; grandchildren, Erin, Elisa, Daniel, Frankie, Jake, Will, Jackson, Kyle, Katie and Donny; great-granddaughter, Sophia; several nieces, nephews, cousins; and many dear friends.
Jack was a retired LCDR with the US Navy and a retiree of Eastman Kodak after 28 years of service.
Calling hours, Friday, April 19th, 2019, 4-7 PM, at the Richard H. Keenan Funeral Home, Egypt Location, 7501 Pittsford Palmyra Rd., Fairport. Funeral service, Friday, May 24th, 2019, 9:30 AM at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery, Christ Our Light Chapel.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to the Advent House, 1010 Mosley Rd., Fairport, NY 14450 or to Gilda's Club of Rochester, 255 Alexander St., Rochester, NY 14607.
keenanfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Apr. 15 to Apr. 16, 2019