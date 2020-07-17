John N. Entzminger, Jr. 1936 - 2020
VIRGINIA BEACH - John N. Entzminger, Jr., of Virginia Beach, VA, left his earthly home on Friday, July 10, 2020, to be with his Heavenly Father.
John was born in 1936 in Memphis, TN, raised in Hempstead, NY and Salley, SC. He lived in Clinton, NY, from 1960 until 1983, then relocated to Oakton, VA, until 2016. In 2016, he relocated to Virginia Beach, VA.
John served in the Air Force as a 2nd Lieutenant and discharged in 1963 to pursue a civilian career in the defense industry. He held a Bachelor of Science in Electrical Engineering from the University of South Carolina (1959) and a Master of Science in Electrical Engineering from Syracuse University (1968). John proudly worked for 55 years specializing primarily in radar and communications. He worked with the U.S. Air Force at Rome Air Development Center from 1960-1983. There he worked on the Pave Mover Radar Program and the Advanced Location Strike System. In 1983-1996, he relocated to Oakton, VA, to work with the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency. He was especially proud of his work on the Global Hawk Program, a high altitude endurance unmanned aerial vehicle. He then transitioned to the Defense Airborne Reconnaissance Office until 1998, when he retired from the government. John then ran a consulting company until 2015.
John's legacy was as a loving husband, father, grandfather, son, brother, uncle, neighbor and friend. John accepted Christ as his Savior in 1957 and later served as an elder at Calvary Gospel Church in NY for many years. He then served as an elder at Christian Assembly in Vienna, VA, now known as New Song Church until 2016. He was a born again Christian, who proudly served the Lord Jesus Christ. John's passion was Christian apologetics and he worked with Reasons to Believe, hosting several events in the Northern Virginia area.
John was predeceased by his loving wife, Nancy Burg Entzminger, in 2017; his father, John N. Entzminger, Sr., in 1988; his mother, Josephine Marshall Entzminger, in 2000; and his brother, Leslie Robert Entzminger, in 1988.
Surviving are his son, David Entzminger; daughter and son-in-law, Becky and Tom Devlin; sister and brother-in-law, Jodi and Jerry Parks; grandchildren, Trevor Devlin, Barbarra Devlin and Collin Devlin; brothers and sisters-in-law, Joanne and Joe Hamlin, Warren Burg, Sandra and Burton Rolewicz, Linda Zielinski, Lucille and Neild Hay, Janet and Tom Hankinson, Ann and Paul Mas and Bryon Burg; and many nieces and nephews, great-nieces and great-
nephews, all of whom were supremely important to him.
The family would like to give special thanks to his private caregiver, Jasmine Jennings Morris. She cared for him like he was her own blood. We could never have navigated the troubled seas of dementia without her loving touch. Mr. John loved you, Jasmine.
Cremation services will be organized by the Cremation Society of Virginia.
Online condolences may be expressed to www.vacremationsociety.com
.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Association
at www.act.alz.org/donation
.