John Nagy 1928 - 2020
ORISKANY/WHITESBORO - John Nagy, 92, of Oriskany and formerly of Whitesboro, passed away, peacefully with his family by his side, on Sunday, October 4, 2020 at the Eastern Star Home, Oriskany.
He was born on August 6, 1928, in Miskolc, Hungary, a son of the late John and Hermina (Boros) Nagy. While living in Hungary, he served in the Hungarian Army. In 1952, in Hungary, he was united in marriage to Julianna Harsanyi; a blessed union of over 51 years filled with much love and mutual devotion. Mrs. Nagy passed away in 2003.
While living in Hungary, John was a Locomotive Engineer. In 1956, with visions for a new life for him and his family, he, along with his wife, Julianna and their young son, John, made their journey to America. They settled in the Utica area and made Whitesboro their home. He soon began a rewarding career at Special Metals, where he retired after many years of dedicated service.
He was a member of the Reformed Church in Hungary.
In his free time, he enjoyed working in his yard, fishing and especially enjoyed the time that he spent with his cherished grandchildren.
John is survived by his two sons and daughters-in-law, John (Sandy) Nagy, of Oriskany Falls and Steve (Susan) Nagy, of Cranston, RI. He leaves his adored grandchildren, Alex Nagy, of Deansboro and Isabel and Caroline Nagy, of RI.
He was predeceased by his grandson, John Paul Nagy, in 2015; and seven siblings.
The family wishes to sincerely thank the staff and residents of the Eastern Star Home and also Pounder Hall. Special mention to Deb Mondi of the Eastern Star Home who was his dear friend.
Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, October 7, 2020 at 12:00 Noon at the Dimbleby Funeral Homes, Inc., 40 Main St., Whitesboro. Interment will be in Mt. Olivet Cemetery. Family and friends are invited to call on Wednesday prior to the service from 11:00 AM to 12:00 Noon at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers please consider the Eastern Star Home, 8290 Route 69, Oriskany, NY 13424 in his memory. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.
For online expressions of sympathy please go to www.dimblebyfh.com.



Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Oct. 5 to Oct. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Dimbleby Funeral Home
40 Main Street
Whitesboro, NY 13492
315-736-2419
