Rev. John Olofson 1928 - 2020

CLINTON - John Olofson, Jr., 91, died peacefully at his home in Clinton, NY, on May 4, 2020 of complications related to Parkinson's disease.

He was born in New York City, on August 26, 1928, to John and Julia (Riordan) Olofson and attended schools in Brooklyn and in East Northport, NY.

John joined the Navy near the end of the Second World War, serving for three years as an electrician's assistant on the aircraft carrier the U.S.S. Princeton as it provided aerial protection for train lines supplying Chinese nationalist forces. On that tour, he visited Hiroshima. He was later stationed on Guam.

John attended Syracuse University, graduating in 1953 with a degree in philosophy. That same year, he married his first wife, Carolyn Noble. Following his graduation in 1956 from Yale University School of Divinity, he was ordained in the United Methodist Church, serving at churches throughout southern New England, with his longest tenures in Pound Ridge, NY and Simsbury, CT. During many of these years, he volunteered with local fire departments and ambulance crews as an EMT. Upon retirement in 1995, he worked as an out-placement counselor for Drake, Beam and Morin.

John was an inspiring preacher and a much sought-after counselor. Because he was so charismatic, the conference assigned him to churches where membership had fallen off or where they saw potential for growth. As a result, he often oversaw large membership drives and expansion projects.

John was a voracious reader of history and detective fiction. He enjoyed gardening and playing tennis. He was an avid birdwatcher, particularly interested in raptors and organized vacations in his retirement in order to visit good birding spots.

John was predeceased by his second wife, Sylvia Dietlin; and his siblings, Henry Olofson, Joan Muller and Bernard Olofson.

He is survived by his children, Margaret (William) Thickstun, Joan McDonald, Anne (Christopher) Carpiniello and Susan (Richard) Brandolino; stepdaughters, Elizabeth (Richard) Collins and Nancy Dietlin (David Williams); as well as his grandchildren, John and Charles Russell Thickstun, Max and Conrad McDonald, Blake and Katherine Carpiniello and Cary and Elizabeth Brandolino; and step-grandchildren Hannah and Samuel Collins.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store