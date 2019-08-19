Home

John P. Knott Obituary
John P. Knott 1947 - 2019
NEW HARTFORD - John P. Knott, 71, of New Hartford, passed away, August 16, 2019, at St. Elizabeth Medical Center.
He was born, November 15, 1947, in Utica, son of the late John W. and Kathryn Kistner Knott. John graduated from R.I.T. with a degree in Mechanical Engineering.
Following his graduation, he worked for Chicago Pneumatic and with Atlas-Copco Engineering in Springfield, MA. In more recent years, he worked with McQuade and Bannigan in Utica. During his career, John designed and developed hydraulic breakers. Through his work, John traveled all over the world.
He was a member of St. John the Evangelist Church, New Hartford and the New Hartford American Legion Post # 1376.
John loved the outdoors, he loved to fish and ski. He also enjoyed antique boat shows and farm machinery shows. He also enjoyed caring for animals. John will be remembered as an intelligent, kind and respectful person.
He is survived by his sister, Kathryn Parkola, of New Hartford and her fiancée, Tim Barber; his girlfriend, Marilou Dougherty, of Remsen; and several cousins, close friends and neighbors.
The funeral will be, Saturday, at 10:00 AM, at St. John the Evangelist Church, New Hartford, where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated. Interment will be in St. Joseph's Cemetery. Calling hours are, Friday, from 4-7, at Friedel, Williams & Edmunds Funeral and Cremation Services, 13 Oxford Rd., New Hartford.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the .
Online messages of sympathy may be left at www.fwefh.com.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Aug. 19 to Aug. 20, 2019
