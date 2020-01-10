Home

John P. Owens Obituary
John P. Owens 1954 - 2020
SYLVAN BEACH – John P. Owens, 65, Vienna Road, died early Friday morning, January 10, 2020 at Oneida Health, shortly after his admission.
Born in New Hartford, on November 22, 1954, he was the son of James and Jane Philips Owens. A lifelong resident of the area, he was a graduate of New Hartford High School and attended Mohawk Valley Community College. He was a veteran of the Vietnam era, serving with the United States Army. He married Cynthia Bemis in Utica on August 5, 1994.
Prior to his retirement, with 23 years of service, John was employed with the Mohawk Correctional Facility. He was a communicant of St. Mary's of the Lake Church, a member of the Sylvan Beach American Legion and the Blue Knights Motorcycle Club.
Surviving are his wife, Cynthia; two stepdaughters, Emillee (Scott) Austin, of Camden and Renee Buhrow and Jason Kirk, of Verona Beach; two grandchildren, Madyson and Nathan Austin; three brothers, James Owens, of New York Mills, Robert (Marge) Owens, of Holland Patent and Timothy (Jennifer) Owens, of Syracuse; two sisters, Donna (Brian) Carney, of New Hartford and Kathy Owens and Kay Johnson, of Westdale; and his favorite cat, Bunny.
Friends may call at the Campbell-Dean Funeral Home, Inc., 260 Main Street, Oneida, on Sunday, 2-4 PM.
To leave of message of condolence, please visit www.campbell-dean.com.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Jan. 10 to Jan. 11, 2020
