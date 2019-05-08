|
John P. Rosado, Jr. 1991 - 2019
CANASTOTA - John P. Rosado, Jr., 27, of Canastota, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, April 30, 2019, at The Medical Center at Bowling Green, KY, following a severe asthma attack. John struggled with asthma most of his life.
He was born on June 27, 1991, in Newburgh, NY. John lived in Utica and Clinton, graduating from Clinton High School in 2009. He later lived in Canastota. John has lived and worked in Bowling Green for the last two years. He has worked in all phases of construction in New York and in Kentucky for the last ten years.
John enjoyed spending time with family and friends. He loved making people laugh. John loved helping, encouraging and uplifting people. Although his death was an unexpected tragedy, John's selfless act of becoming an organ donor has helped save the lives of many others.
Surviving are his mother, Sandra Rodriguez and partner, Robert Frank; his sister and best friend, Constance Rosado; his brothers, Jose Rosado and Salvatore Zangrilli; his stepfather, Eric Zangrilli; as well as his aunts, Catherine Smythe and Maribell Rodriguez; his uncles, Jose, Alex and Danny Rodriguez; and six cousins. John was predeceased by his grandmother, Elsa Rodriguez; and his cousin, Christian Olivas.
The family would like to extend a sincere thank you to the administrators and staff at The Bowling Green Medical Center. Thank you to all of his doctors and nurses who took extraordinary care of John and the family. A special thank you to Jordan Keen, his nurse, who truly went above and beyond and Kim Wardlow, Coordinator with the KODA (Kentucky Organ Donor Affiliates) who was an amazing support.
Calling hours will be held from 1 to 4 p.m. on Saturday, May 11, 2019, at the J. Homer Ball Funeral Home, Inc., 201 James Street, Canastota. Funeral services will follow at 4 p.m. at the funeral home. The Rev. Kathy L. Hughes, Pastor of Deliverance First Church, Utica, will officiate.
In his memory, contributions may be made to Wanderers' Rest Humane Association, Inc., PO Box 535, Canastota, NY 13032, with envelopes available at the funeral home.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from May 8 to May 9, 2019