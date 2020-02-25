|
|
John Paul Jones 1943 - 2020
UTICA - Mr. John Paul Jones, age 77, passed away on Saturday, February 22, 2020 at the Sitrin Health Care Center with those he loved most in his heart, after a courageous battle with Parkinson's Disease.
Born in Utica on February 6, 1943, John was the son of the late Stanley L. and Helen D. (Pietras) Jones. Raised and educated locally, he was a graduate of Utica Free Academy. He later furthered his studies at MVCC upon honorably serving his country as a member of the United States Air Force during the Vietnam Era. On September 2, 1972 he married Anna Marie Cardoso with whom he shared 47 years in a loving and devoted union.
John worked as a Tractor Trailer driver for Rite Aid, the position from which he retired. He loved his family and the time he spent with them. He had a wonderful sense of humor, and he loved tomato pie, Nascar, and drag racing. His hobbies included collecting train sets and baseball cards. He enjoyed cruises and traveling with his wife and family in their motorhome. John worked hard, lived a good life, and appreciated his wife and family.
He is survived by his wife, Anna Marie; his children, JacLyn and Tim, Julianne and Jason, and Jonathan and Kate. He is cherished by his grandchildren, including Morgan, Jasmine, Robin, Gwendolyn; Ella, Rylinn, and Kailey. He also leaves his daughters, Debra, Kimberly, and Michele; his brother, Robert S. Jones; nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, cousins, and sister-in-law, Merlyn Cardoso. He was predeceased by his infant sister, Geraldine Jones; brother, William Jones; and brothers-in-law, Armando J. Cardoso, and Joseph A. Sr. and Phyllis Cardoso.
The family extends thanks to the Nursing and Recreational staff at the Sitrin Home for the compassionate care rendered to John during his stay.
Visitation will be held Thursday from 4:30-6:30 at the Eannace Funeral Home, Inc., 932 South St., corner of Hammond Ave. By family request, please omit floral offerings. John's funeral service and Celebration of Life will commence on Thursday evening at 6:30 at the funeral home immediately upon conclusion of visitation. Entombment will take place in Christ Our Savior Mausoleum at the convenience of the family. Online tributes at www.EannaceFuneralHome.com.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Feb. 25 to Feb. 26, 2020