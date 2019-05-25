|
John R. Berney 1939 - 2019
KING OF PRUSSIA, PA/CLINTON, NY - John R. "Jack" Berney, 79, of King of Prussia, PA, formerly of Ilion and Clinton, husband of Anna (Torchia) Berney, passed away on Monday, May 20, 2019, at the Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania in Philadelphia, with his family by his side.
Jack was born on July 27, 1939, in Utica, NY, the son of Robert and Marion (Bookberger) Berney. He was raised and educated in Utica, attending St. Francis de Sales Elementary and Utica Free Academy. Jack went on to serve his country with the US Army, stationed in Germany. On August 13, 1978, Jack married Anna Torchia in Frankfort, NY. He had worked for Lennon's WB Wilcox Jewelers in Utica and later, in New Hartford, until his retirement. Jack was a member of St. Mary's Church in Clinton, prior to his recent move to Pennsylvania. He had also been a member of the New Hartford American Legion, where he especially enjoyed his Tuesday lunches with the guys.
Jack is survived by his beloved wife, Anna Berney, King of Prussia, PA; two daughters and sons-in-law, Jaclyn Berney and David Gehm, Manhattan, NYC, NY, Marci Berney and Nicholas Rusch, Havertown, PA; and a cherished granddaughter, Lucianna Rusch, Havertown, PA.
Mr. Berney's funeral will be held on Tuesday, May 28, 2019 at 11:00 am at St. Mary's Church in Clinton, where his Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated. Interment will take place in St. Mary's Parish Cemetery. There are no calling hours.
Those wishing may donate to St. Mary's Church in Jack's memory.
The family offers their thanks and heartfelt appreciation to the medical team of the ICU at the Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania for the care and compassion shown during his stay.
Arrangements are entrusted to R.P. Heintz Funeral Service, Inc., 10 East Park Row, Clinton. Online memorial and guestbook available at www.rpheintzfsi.com.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from May 25 to May 26, 2019