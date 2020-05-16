John R. Briggs 1943 - 2020

ANCHORAGE - John R. Briggs passed away on April 4, 2020, in Anchorage, from natural causes.

Born on February 2, 1943, to Alden and Doris Briggs, John was raised in Earlville, NY. After graduating from Earlville Central School in 1961, he enlisted in the Navy. He was stationed on an aircraft carrier out of San Diego, CA and then at Pearl Harbor during the Vietnam War.

The lure of Alaska called him when his enlistment was up. Sight unseen but desiring an adventure, John and his first wife drove to Alaska in August 1967. Camping, fishing and hunting were important parts of his life. After working as an office manager for Air Van Lines and Sea-land, John started Briggs Refinishing & Repair business. He made and repaired furniture in his garage and took pride in his work. Many of his clients became his friends.

John loved his tri-color rough coat collies, Rupee, Jewel, Morgan and Jinx. He achieved a lifelong dream of owning a horse and spent hours at EZ Walking Stables riding Dreamin'.

One neighbor shared this, "John was a bit crotchety at times with a sharp wit and a no-nonsense outlook on life. Even with his crusty exterior, he had a huge heart and was friendly in his unique way. He was a loner but always willing to help a neighbor. As his health declined, we did our best to be his family. We won't forget our neighbor, our friend. God speed John - we will miss you."

John is survived by his brother and sister-in-law, Lauren and Roberta Briggs; sister, Mary Briggs; and nieces, Jennifer Briggs, Lynette Montgomery and Janet Briggs, all of New York state; daughter, Christy Gilbert; granddaughter, Morgan Moran; and great-granddaughter, Willow Moran, all of California; his extended family includes Laura Lee Norberg; his neighbors, Ella and Craig; former wife, Betty Hertz; and friends of Bill W.

The family thanks the Alaska Care Assisted Living staff for the love and care they showed John this past year.

John's remains will be interred at Fort Richardson National Cemetery with a service to be held at future date. Services will also be held later in Earlville.

Condolences and stories may be sent to the Briggs Family, 4125 E. Lake Road, Hamilton, NY 13346.

Arrangements are by Cremation Society of Alaska.



