John R. Carter 1938 - 2020
HAMILTON - John Ross Carter, 81, of University Ave., passed away, Saturday, March 28, 2020, at his home, surrounded by his loving family.
He was born, June 22, 1938, in Baytown, TX, a son of Robert L. and Virginia Cooke Carter. He was a graduate of Robert E. Lee High School, received his BA from Baylor University in 1960, BD from Southern Baptist Theological Seminary in 1963, MTh from Kings College and the School of Oriental and African Studies at the University of London in 1965, PhD from Harvard University in 1972 and DLitt (Honoris Causa) from Kelaniya University in 1999. John was the Professor of the Study of the Great Religions of the World, Professor of Philosophy & Religion and Director of Chapel House, Emeritus.
His distinguished career included several awards and distinctions including the Colgate Senior Class of 2012 award, several fellowships and scholarships including a Fulbright-Hays Scholarship to Sri Lanka, visiting research associate, Shinto Studies Kokugakuin University, Tokyo, 1973, division of Cultural Anthropology, National Museum of Ethnology, Osaka, 1985-86, Buddist Studies, Ryukoku University, Kyoto, 1985-85, Otani University, Kyoto 1993 and Wijesekera Memorial Oration, Colombo 1993.
On June 24, 1960, John married Sandra McNeill in Cedar Bayou, TX. He was a loving and supportive family man who made family gatherings a priority. He enjoyed the outdoors, fishing, camping and canoeing. He spent many years researching records of the missionaries from Colgate.
John was a member of the First Baptist Church, Hamilton. He was a former Boy Scout who proudly attained the rank of Eagle Scout.
Surviving are his wife, Sandra; his children, Christopher John (Saori Hojo) Carter, of Tokyo, Japan and Mary Elizabeth (Andrew) Strong, of Hamilton, NY; grandchildren, Lori Christopher Carter and Ian Carter, Samuel Carter Strong and Eve Grace Strong; many beloved nieces, nephew and cousins in Texas. He was predeceased by a brother, Louis Carter; and sisters, Alice Rose Becker and Mary Nan Redmond.
A Memorial Service will be held at the Colgate Chapel at a later date and time to be announced. Interment will be in the Colgate Cemetery.
Contributions in his memory may be made to UNICEF, , American Friends Service Committee (AFSC) or Oxfam.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Burgess & Tedesco Funeral Home, 25 Broad St., Hamilton, NY.
