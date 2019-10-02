|
|
John R. Falk 1944 - 2019
ROME - John R. Falk, 75, of Rome, died on Saturday, September 28, 2019.
He was born on September 18, 1944, in Oakland, California, the son of Walter and Irene Burke Faulk. On November 12, 1977, he married Mary Ann Abel. John graduated from Niagara University with a degree in Political Science. John worked for Reynolds Metals as a manager and National Can based in Chicago.
He is survived by his wife, Mary Ann; four brothers, Bernard Falk and his wife, Barbara and their children and grandchildren, Paul Falk and his wife, Cindy and their children, Larry Falk and Jerry Falk and his wife, Debbie and their children and grandchildren.
There are no services or calling hours.
Memorial contributions may be made to .
Arrangements by Prince-Boyd & Hyatt Home for Funerals, Inc., 210 W. Court Street, Rome.
You may send a message of sympathy at www.princeboydhyatt.com.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Oct. 2 to Oct. 3, 2019