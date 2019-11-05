|
|
Mr. John R. Farruggia 1933 - 2019
WEST WINFIELD - Mr. John R. Farruggia, 86, of West Winfield, passed away on Monday, November 4, 2019, in St. Elizabeth's Medical Center, with his family by his side.
He was born in New York City on September 25, 1933, the son of the late Salvatore and Julia Salamone Farruggia. He attended school in Queens and graduated from PS 13 Queens Vocational School with the Class of 1952. He served during the Korean War with the US Navy aboard the USS Sierra. He was Honorably Discharged with the rank of MM3 on September 4, 1957.
He was married to Maria Bonazza on June 12, 1960, in New York City.
John was a mechanic for Oakland Service Station, Queens, before deciding to move to West Winfield in 1966 and owning and operating the Farruggia Family Farm.
John is survived by his beloved wife, Maria; five sons and four daughters-in-law, Salvatore and Maurine Farrugia, of Sauquoit, John A. and Kim Farruggia, of West Winfield, James and Elaine Farruggia, of Oneida, Joseph Farruggia, of Concord, NC, Peter and Nicole Farruggia, of Petersburg, NY; sister-in-law, Joan Faruggia, of Florida; his cherished grandchildren, Kaitlin and her husband, Jake Grawzis, Jeana Farruggia and her fiancé, Morgan, John Bradley and his wife, Victoria Farruggia, Carleen Farruggia, Corp. Nicholas Farruggia USMC and his wife, Rachel, Ava Farruggia, Danielle Chittenden, Elizabeth Rice, Anthony Mandia and Jacob Davis; his great-grandchildren, Carson, Nora and Bailey; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
He was predeceased by his brother, Salvatore (Sam) Farruggia; sister and brother-in-law,Josephine and Don Albano; and grandson, Trevor Rice.
His funeral will be held on Friday, November 8, 2019 at 11:00 AM from the V.J. Iocovozzi Funeral Home, Inc., 203 Second Avenue, Frankfort, where a funeral service will be celebrated by the Deacon James Bower. Interment will follow in Mt. Olivet Cemetery, Frankfort. Calling hours will be on Thursday, November 7th from 2:00 PM - 4:00 PM and from 7:00 PM - 9:00 PM in the V.J. Iocovozzi Funeral Home, Inc.
Expressions of sympathy may be placed on John's online memorial page by going to www.iocovozzifuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Nov. 5 to Nov. 6, 2019