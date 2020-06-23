John R. Jadwick
1954 - 2020
John R. Jadwick 1954 - 2020
UTICA - John R. Jadwick, 65, of Herkimer Rd., Utica, NY, passed away on Monday, June 22, 2020, at his home, after a very long and courageous battle with Multiple Sclerosis. He was able to remain in his home throughout his illness due to the loving and supportive care of his son, Chris.
He was born in Utica, on August 12, 1954, a son of the late Raymond and Mary Novak Jadwick and was a graduate of Whitesboro High School. He had been employed at St. Elizabeth's Medical Center. John attended St. Peter's Church, North Utica. His greatest pleasure was his family. He enjoyed Sylvan Beach, car shows, John Mellencamp, his birds, making spaghetti sauce and playing pool. He also had a passion for taking pictures and having photos all around his house. John was a very positive and courageous man with strong determination. He had a heart of gold and great sense of humor and touched everyone's lives in a positive way. John had a very strong bond with his mother.
Surviving are his son and daughter-in-law, Christopher (Crystal) and granddaughters, Amanie and Christianna Jadwick, of Madison; a daughter, Heather Jadwick (Wilbur Lampton), of Hubert, NC; his sisters, Barbara (Richard) Zito, of Saratoga Springs, Janet Grabowski, of Utica, Doreen Jadwick, of Delray Beach, FL and Elaine Pridemore, of Deerfield; and brothers, Raymond Jadwick, Jr., of Utica and Robert Jadwick, of Maine. He also leaves behind many nieces and nephews, Tricia (Steve) Zito, Rob (Sara) Zito, Erik (Janice) Grabowski, Shaley Grabowski, Shelby (Juan) Britos, Justin (Hannah) Assisi, Eric (Corinne) Rothdiener, Kristi (Todd) Allen, Brandon (Kayleigh) Rothdiener and Z (Katya) Jadwick. He was predeceased by a sister, Susan (John) Assisi.
Friends and family are invited and may call on Friday June 26, 2020 from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Burgess & Tedesco Funeral Home, 210 East Main St., Waterville, NY 13480. Interment will be held at the convenience of the family.
Contributions in John's memory may be made to Multiple Sclerosis Resources of CNY, Inc., PO Box 237, E. Syracuse, NY 13057.
To send a condolence and sign the Book of Memories online go to www.burgessandtedesco funeralhomes.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Jun. 23 to Jun. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
26
Calling hours
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Kloster & Northrop Memorial Chapel at Burgess & Tedesco Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Kloster & Northrop Memorial Chapel at Burgess & Tedesco Funeral Home
210 E Main St
Waterville, NY 13480
(315) 841-4211
