|
|
John R. Sugar
BOONVILLE - John R. Sugar, 71, soulmate of Jane Sanford, passed away on Sunday, September 1, 2019, surrounded by his loving family after a brief, but courageous battle with leukemia.
A native of Oneida, he graduated from Adirondack Central School, Boonville, in 1967 and attended Mohawk Valley Community College, Utica. For many years, he was employed for Oneida County Office for the Aging, Utica, in the Meals on Wheels Program.
Along with his soulmate, Jane, John will always be especially remembered by the children whom he helped raise and devoted his life and love to: Erin Sanford, Garth Sanford (Kristen) and the light of his life, grandson, John Sanford. He is also survived by his siblings; sister, Jacqueline Keller; and brother, Michael J. Sugar, Jr.
Services are Saturday at 9:15 AM at Trainor Funeral Home, Inc., 143 Schuyler St., Boonville and at 10:00 AM at St. Joseph's Church, Charles St., Boonville. Calling hours are Friday 2-4 and 7-9 PM at the funeral home, where Boonville Council Knights of Columbus will meet for prayers on Friday at 7:00 PM. Interment will be private at the convenience of his family.
Memorial contributions may be made to Humane Society of Rome, PO Box 4572, Rome, NY 13442 or to Christ Our Hope Catholic Community, 109 Charles St., Boonville, NY 13309 or to St. Martin's Catholic Church, North St., Port Leyden, NY 13433.
For an online message of sympathy, please go to www.trainorfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Sept. 4 to Sept. 5, 2019