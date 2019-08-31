|
|
John R. Wilczynski (Wilski) 1938 - 2019
YORKVILLE/SUMMERFIELD, FL - Mr. John R. Wilczynski, 81, passed away on Tuesday, August 27, 2019, on Long Island, NY, in the arms of his loving wife, Mary, surrounded by the love of his family.
John was born in Utica, on February 5, 1938, the son of John and Victoria (Szczesny) Wilczynski. He was raised and educated in New York Mills and was a graduate of St. Mary's School, New York Mills High School and the Mohawk Valley Technical Institute. On April 29, 1961, at St. Patrick's Church in Utica, John was united in marriage with Mary Helen Rourke, a loving and devoted union of 58 years. John was employed as an engineer by the General Electric Company in Utica for 35 years, until he retired in 1993 to pursue his second career as a PGA golf professional. He was a parishioner of Sacred Heart/St. Mary's Church, New York Mills and a member of Ushers Club, Holy Name Society and Sts. Stanislaus and Casimir Society.
While John will be remembered for his humble, kind and helpful nature, John will be most remembered for his love of his family and golf. He surrounded the house he built in Yorkville with a putting green and never lived more than a few hundred feet from a golf course. He began to play golf as a child at Twin Ponds Golf & Country Club where he was a member for many years. John was Utica City Amateur Champion four times (1957, 1961, 1963 and 1965) before turning professional and continuing his successful golf career. He was the Head Pro at Crystal Springs Golf Club, Vernon and a member of the Central NY PGA and Metropolitan PGA.
John is survived by his beloved wife, Mary; three daughters and their husbands, Christina and Richard Panetta, of Oakdale, NY, Patricia and Mark Brozek, of Huntington, NY and Linda and Paul Hitchcock, of New York Mills; his cherished grandchildren, JP and Terry Panetta, Therese and TJ Young, Joseph and Anne Brozek and their special friends, Madison and Michael; two sweet great-granddaughters, Marielle and Charlotte; and so many cousins, golf buddies, friends and neighbors in both New York and Florida, especially his cousin, James Stanek; and the man who he loved like a brother, Fred Snizek.
There will be calling hours at Wolanin Funeral Home, New York Mills, on Monday, September 2, 2019, from 4:00-7:00 p.m., and a Mass of Christian Burial at Sacred Heart/St. Mary's Church, New York Mills, on Tuesday, September 3, 2019, at 10:30 a.m.
The family extends their heartfelt gratitude to relatives, neighbors and friends for the many years of friendship and love. Your kindness will not be forgotten.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Aug. 31 to Sept. 1, 2019