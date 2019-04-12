|
|
John Raymond Stalloch 1818 - 2019
ILION - John Raymond Stalloch, 100, of Ilion, passed away on Wednesday, April 10, 2019, at home with his loving family by his side.
Ray was born on December 1, 1918, in Frankfort; he was the son of the late John R. and Jessie (Shannon) Stalloch. He was a graduate of Frankfort Schools and served during WW II in the US Navy. On June 1, 1940, he married the former Mary Whiteman; she passed away in 1982. On October 22, 1993, he married the former Ethel Leonis; she passed away in 2016. Ray had many jobs over the years and retired as manager of manufacturing at Hamilton Digital Control in Utica. He was a member of the Ilion Masonic Lodge.
Ray is survived by his four sons, Ronald and his wife, Wendy, of FL, Tim and his wife, Marilyn, of Canastota, Scott and his wife, Jean of Ilion and John, of NC; six grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by a sister, Mildred Stollach.
A Memorial Service for Ray will be held on Monday, April 15, 2019 at 2 p.m. at the Whiter-Hendrix Funeral Home, Inc., 100 Otsego St., Ilion. Rev. John Patrice will officiate. Interment will be in the Oak View Cemetery in Frankfort. Friends may call on Monday from 1 p.m. until the time of the funeral.
To send an online condolence, please go to www.whiter-hendrix.com.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Apr. 12 to Apr. 14, 2019