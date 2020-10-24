1/
John Rodeo
John Rodeo 1967 - 2020
NEW HARTFORD - John Rodeo, age 53, of New Hartford, passed away on Sunday, October 18, 2020 at Faxton-St. Luke's Hospital.
He was born in Utica on September 30, 1967, a son of the late Vincent J. and Barbara (Williams) Rodeo. John was raised and educated in Utica, where he graduated from Utica Free Academy (UFA) with the Class of 1986. John loved to spend time with his family especially his brothers and was an avid Patriots fan.
Surviving are his sister, Pam Dallas, of Utica; three brothers and a sister-in-law, Vincent and Adina Rodeo, of Rochester, Mark Rodeo and Anthony Rodeo, both of Utica. Also surviving are many aunt, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins; and many special friends.
The family would like to express their gratitude to the nurses and staff of Faxton-St. Luke's Healthcare ICU for the exceptional care and compassion that they shared with John and his family throughout his stay with them. The family would also like to offer a special thank you to the Schipano family for all the love and support though the years they gave to John.
Due to the Covid restrictions services will be held at a later date. Interment will be in St. Agnes Cemetery.
Arrangements are with the Friedel, Williams, Edmunds Funeral and Cremation Services, 1123 Court St., Utica.
For online expression of sympathy go to www.fwefh.com.



Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Oct. 24 to Oct. 25, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Friedel, Williams & Edmunds Funeral Home
1123 Court Street
Utica, NY 13502
(315) 732-1163
