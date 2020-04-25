|
John S. "Jacy" Gadziala 1924 - 2020
YORKVILLE, NY - John S. "Jacy" Gadziala, passed away on Monday, April 20, 2020 at Faxton-St. Luke's Health Care.
He was born in Utica on May 26, 1924, a son of the late John and Rosalia (Zak) Gadziala. He was raised and educated in New York Mills. John was a proud U.S. Navy Veteran serving from 1942-1946.
On August 21, 1948, he married the love of his life, the former Helen L. Wolanski. The couple shared in a union blessed with over 69 years of marriage prior to Mrs. Gadziala's passing on January 2, 2018. Early in his career, Mr. Gadziala held a position with the Horrocks-Ibbotson Company, Utica. He retired from the Indium Corporation of America, Utica, after many years of loyal service.
John is survived by two daughters and a son-in-law, Aniela Carl, of Whitesboro and Nancy Gadziala and her husband, R. John Looney, of Rochester; two grandchildren, Nina Gadziala and Matthew Gadziala; and a sister and brother-in-law, Gladys and Phillip Fukes, of FL. He is also survived by many nieces, nephews, great nieces, great nephews, cousins and a sister-in-law, Jane Gadziala. He was preceded in death by four sisters, Agnes Sychtysz, Aniela Yasiak, Emily Kozlowski and Stefania "Sadie" Parda; six brothers, Antony, Albert, Stanley, Walter, Joseph and Rudolf Gadziala; and a son-in-law, Tom Carl.
Due to the Covid-19 outbreak there will be no public calling hours or funeral services at this time. A Memorial Mass will be offered for Mr. Gadziala at Sacred Heart and St. Mary Our Lady of Czestochowa Church, New York Mills, at a later date and time to be announced. Burial will take place in Holy Trinity Cemetery, Whitestown, at the convenience of the family.
Online condolences are encouraged by the family to be left on the funeral home's website, www.wolaninfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the Wolanin Funeral Home, 266 Main St., New York Mills, NY.
" He brought joy and laughter to our lives and was loved by all who knew him."
"Those we love never truly leave us. There are things that death cannot touch." - Jack Thorne
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Apr. 25 to Apr. 26, 2020