John T. Barthold

WHITESBORO - John T. Barthold, 87, passed away on October 25, 2020.

He was the husband of the late Lois M Barthold.

He was the father of Michael, Marlene, John, Jr. and Joseph; grandfather of Jordyn, Nicholas, Laura, Ryan, Justin, Austin and Madison; brother to Pauline Prendergast; and brother-in-law of Mike and Twila Milkovic.

John lived in Warrenton, MO, for the last ten years, with his caring friend, Minna Jadwin.

He was born in Pittsburgh, PA and settled in Whitesboro, NY.

John worked for Hormel Meats as a Central NY area salesman; later, he partnered with Frank's Quality Meats Italian Market on Bleecker Street, Utica and then worked and retired from Marcy Correctional Facility as one of the resident meat butchers.

A Mass will be held in his honor at St. Paul's Church, Whitesboro, on November 15, 2020 at 8 AM.



