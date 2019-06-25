|
|
John T. Brunet 1944 - 2019
NEW HARTFORD - John T. Brunet, 75, of New Hartford, died on Saturday, June 22, 2019.
He was born in Utica, a son of Thomas Brunet and Juliette Hobaica Brunet. John was a proud Veteran of the Vietnam War. He worked as a cable tech. with Harron Cable and also part time Police Officer with the New Hartford Police Department. At one time, he was also a volunteer firefighter with the New Hartford Fire Department.
John was a member of the New Hartford American Legion Post 1376 and the Ancient Order of Hibernians. He loved his family dearly and looked forward to the time he was able to spend with them. He also cherished all of his friends.
He is survived by his wife, Mary LaPlante Brunet; two sons, Michael Brunet and Thomas Brunet (Colleen); daughter, Darlene Brunet Averell (Esther); five grandchildren, Casandra, Antonio, Joshua, Ashely and Shawn; and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his brother, Edward Brunet, Sr.
The funeral will be on Friday at 11:00 at St. Thomas Church, Clinton Rd., New Hartford, where a Funeral Mass will be celebrated. Calling hours will be on Thursday from 4:00 to 6:00 at the Friedel, Williams & Edmunds Funeral and Cremation Services, 13 Oxford Rd., New Hartford.
In lieu of flowers, please consider Feed Our Vets, the Stevens-Swan Humane Society or the in memory of John.
For online expressions of sympathy go to fwefh.com.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from June 25 to June 26, 2019