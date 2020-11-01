1/1
John T. Crabtree
John T. Crabtree 1950 - 2020
POLAND - John T. Crabtree, 70, of Millington Avenue, died unexpectedly on October, 30, 2020.
Born on January 10, 1950, in Bellows Falls, VT, John was the son of the late William and Eleanor (Blitz) Crabtree. He graduated from Fall Mountain High School and furthered his education at Colby College in Waterville, ME, where he obtained a bachelor's degree in economics. On July 10, 1975, John was united in marriage with the former Barbara Law at the First Baptist Church of Newport. John spent his entire career in sales and management with St. Johnsbury Trucking and Teals Express.
John was involved with his sons in Boy Scouts and coached Little League Baseball and Youth Hockey. He was an avid Boston Red Sox and New England Patriots fan. John loved fishing and hunting.
John is survived by Barbara, his wife of 45 years; sons, Eric Crabree, of Houston, TX and Evan Crabtree, of Deerfield; one grandson, Grayson William Crabtree; sister, Andrea (Guy) Giroux, of Merrimack, NH; brother, Peter (Eva) Crabtree, of New Haven, CT; brother-in-law, Richard (Susan) Law, of Fairport, NY; and several nieces and nephews; as well as many good friends.
There will be no calling hours. A private memorial service will be held at the Autenrith Funeral Home, Newport, followed by inurnment in Newport Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, remembrances in John's name may be made to Kuyahoora Valley Ambulance, P. O. Box 282, Poland, NY 13431 or First Baptist Church, P. O. Box 516, Newport, NY 13416.
Online tributes at www.autenrithfuneral.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Nov. 1 to Nov. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
W. E. Autenrith Sons, Inc.
7479 Main St
Newport, NY 13416
(315) 845-8532
