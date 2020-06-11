John V. Ciaccia 1948 - 2020
WHITESBORO - John V. Ciaccia, 71, passed away on Tuesday, June 9, 2020, at Faxton-St. Luke's Healthcare with his loving family by his side.
John was born on November 2, 1948, in Utica, the son of the late Vincent and Susan (DiPerna) Ciaccia.
He was a graduate of Thomas R. Proctor High School and a United States Navy veteran. John was employed with Chicago Market for 19 years followed by 21 years as a Corrections Officer with the NYS Department of Corrections at both Marcy and Mohawk Correctional Facilities, retiring in 2011. He was an avid Yankees fan and enjoyed his many years coaching softball at Notre Dame.
On July 12, 1974, John married Lorraine Feole in Historic Old St. John's Church, a blessed union of 45 years.
John is survived by his beloved wife, Lorraine; four children, Nicole (Shaun Hadity) Ciaccia, New Hartford, John (René) Ciaccia, Rome, Laura Ciaccia, and Kara Ciaccia, both of Whitesboro; grandchildren, Olivia and Giovanni Ciaccia, Matthew and Giuliana Feduccia and Ava Hadity; sister, Joanne Ciaccia Lange; loving nephew and nieces, Richard Lange, Dr. Elisa Moreno, Sue Vercruysse, Amy Moreno and Claudia Moreno Williams; cousins including Den and Joan Heuer and Colleen and Fran Daumen. He also leaves behind special friends, Ken Circelli, Joe Valeriano, Paul Baccaro, Dan D'Amico; and his cherished friends from corrections who were always by his side.
John was predeceased by brother-in-law, Richard Lange; sister-in-law, "Cookie" Moreno; mother and father-in-law, A. Charles and Leona Feole; and treasured friend, Don D'Amico.
Relatives and friends are invited to a Mass of Christian Burial to be celebrated on Saturday at 11:30 a.m. from the Church of Our Lady of Lourdes. In keeping with the family's wishes and in accordance with CDC directives, please wear a face covering.
The Ciaccia family extends their gratitude to the Presbyterian Home and the devoted nurses at Faxton-St. Luke's Healthcare. A special thank you to Sally O'Callaghan, NP, who took excellent care of John throughout his entire journey.
In lieu of flowers, remembrances in John's name may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital (www.stjude.org).
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Jun. 11 to Jun. 12, 2020.