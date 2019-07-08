The Observer-Dispatch Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Dimbleby Funeral Home
7944 Steuben Street
Holland Patent, NY 13354
(315) 865-5411
Calling hours
Wednesday, Jul. 10, 2019
10:00 AM
Dimbleby Funeral Home
7944 Steuben Street
Holland Patent, NY 13354
View Map
Service
Wednesday, Jul. 10, 2019
12:00 PM
Dimbleby Funeral Home
7944 Steuben Street
Holland Patent, NY 13354
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for John Varin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John Varin Sr.


1951 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
John Varin Sr. Obituary
John Varin, Sr. 1951 - 2019
FLOYD - John Varin, Sr., 68, of Floyd, passed away, peacefully with his loving family by his side, on July 6, 2019.
John is survived by his wife, Sandra Varin; his children, John Varin, Jr., Jacqueline Burke, Jack Tyler, Jr., Debbie (David) Willey and Linda (Daryl) Gregory; his brother, Bob Varin; as well as several nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by his mother, Marion Barnes; a sister-in-law, Jacqalyn Varin; and nephew, Benjamin.
John will be truly missed by his loving family and friends.
The services will be held at Dimbleby Funeral Homes, 7944 Steuben St., Holland Patent, NY 13354 on Wednesday at noon. Friends are invited to call on the family beginning at 10 o'clock.
In lieu of flowers, remembrances in John's name can be made directly to the family.
Online expressions of sympathy can be made at www.dimblebyfh.com.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from July 8 to July 9, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Dimbleby Funeral Home
Download Now