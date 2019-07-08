|
John Varin, Sr. 1951 - 2019
FLOYD - John Varin, Sr., 68, of Floyd, passed away, peacefully with his loving family by his side, on July 6, 2019.
John is survived by his wife, Sandra Varin; his children, John Varin, Jr., Jacqueline Burke, Jack Tyler, Jr., Debbie (David) Willey and Linda (Daryl) Gregory; his brother, Bob Varin; as well as several nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by his mother, Marion Barnes; a sister-in-law, Jacqalyn Varin; and nephew, Benjamin.
John will be truly missed by his loving family and friends.
The services will be held at Dimbleby Funeral Homes, 7944 Steuben St., Holland Patent, NY 13354 on Wednesday at noon. Friends are invited to call on the family beginning at 10 o'clock.
In lieu of flowers, remembrances in John's name can be made directly to the family.
Online expressions of sympathy can be made at www.dimblebyfh.com.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from July 8 to July 9, 2019