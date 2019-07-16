John W. McGee 1927 - 2019

MARCY - John W. McGee, 91, of Marcy, passed away, peacefully at his home surrounded by the love of his family, on Tuesday, July 16, 2019.

He was born on August 15, 1927, in Oriskany, a son of the late Cleo and Leona (Eaton) McGee. He was a graduate of Oriskany Schools. He served his country with honor in the United States Army from 1946 to 1947.

On August 17, 1963, at St. Joseph & St. Patrick's Church in Utica, he was united in marriage to Agnes Seavey, a blessed union of over 55 years filled with much love and mutual devotion.

Mr. McGee was a self-employed building contractor for many years and later accepted a position in the Oriskany School System as a custodian and a bus driver, a job he truly enjoyed and retired from after many years of dedicated service. He was a father figure to many students over the years at Oriskany School, who either rode on his bus or met him at the school.

He was a member of Our Lady of the Rosary Church in New Hartford. He enjoyed woodworking and model planes. He is remembered by his family as a loving husband, father and grandfather, who cherished the time he spent with his family.

He is survived by his wife, Agnes, of Marcy; and his daughters, Ann (Paul) McGee-Martel, of Oriskany, Colleen (Scott) Rowlands, of Marcy and Jackie (Nicholas) Cieslewitz, of Marcy. He leaves his grandchildren, Nathaniel and Samuel Martel, Kyle Rowlands and his fiancé, Kelsey Dodge, Shannon Rowlands and Patrick and Emily Cieslewitz. He leaves his in-laws, Norbert Seavey, Marion Seavey and Eleanor Seavey; also several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by a daughter, Patricia Marie McGee, in 1966; his siblings, Grace Hammond, Evelyn Schmidt and Charles McGee; and two brothers-in-law, Ed Schmidt and Donald Seavey.

The family wishes to sincerely thank his caregivers, Tanya Sheplevich, Julie Salomon and Diana Salomon. Also a special thank you to Hospice & Palliative Care.

Funeral services will be held on Thursday at 11:00 AM from the Dimbleby Funeral Homes, Inc., 40 Main St., Whitesboro and at 12:00 Noon at Our Lady of the Rosary Church in New Hartford where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated. Entombment will be in Holy Trinity Cemetery Resurrection Chapel Mausoleum. Family and friends are invited to call on Thursday prior to the funeral from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM at the funeral home.

For online expressions of sympathy please go to www.dimblebyfh.com. Published in The Observer-Dispatch from July 16 to July 17, 2019