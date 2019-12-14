Home

Friedel, Williams & Edmunds Funeral Home
13 Oxford Road
New Hartford, NY 13413
(315) 724-6105
Calling hours
Monday, Dec. 16, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Friedel, Williams & Edmunds Funeral Home
13 Oxford Road
New Hartford, NY 13413
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019
10:00 AM
St. John the Evangelist Church
New Hartford, NY
1930 - 2019
John W. Rajchel Obituary
John W. Rajchel 1930 - 2019
NEW HARTFORD - John W. Rajchel, 89, died on Friday, December 13, 2019, at the St. Luke's Home.
He was born on February 8, 1930, in Utica, a son of the late Stanley and Stephanie Wiatr Rajchel. John graduated from the Utica Free Academy and attended Utica College. He was a Sergeant in the United States Marine Corp and served during the Korean War. On June 23, 1951, John married his high school sweetheart and love of his life, M. Joanne Nudo, in the Church of Our Lady of Lourdes. Joanne died on February 15, 2016. John worked as a civil engineer with the New York State DOT and was in charge of many road and bridge projects in Central New York.
John was a member of St. John the Evangelist Church in New Hartford. He was also a member of the NRA. He enjoyed his time on his Ham Radio, call sign KJ2Q and also enjoyed a good conversation about politics. John and Joanne spent many wonderful days on the St. Lawrence River where they enjoyed boating and fishing.
He is survived by his two sons, John (Jack) R. Sweet-Rajchel and his wife, Debbie, of Rome and Mark Rajchel and his wife, Denise, of Myerstown, PA; grandchildren, Jacquelyn, Matthew and Paul Rajchel; siblings, Ted Rajchel and his wife, Joan, Cecelia Waters and Veronica Rajchel; a niece and several nephews. He was predeceased by his brothers, Joseph, Ferdinand and Richard Rajchel.
The family would like to offer a special thank you to the staff at the St. Luke's Home, especially Troy, Andrea, Christine and Debbie for all the care given to John.
The funeral will be on Tuesday, at 10:00, at St. John the Evangelist Church, New Hartford, where a Funeral Mass will be celebrated. Interment will be in Holy Trinity Cemetery. Calling hours will be on Monday, from 4:00 to 6:00, at the Friedel, Williams & Edmunds Funeral and Cremation Services, 13 Oxford Rd., New Hartford.
For online expression of sympathy go to www.fwefh.com.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Dec. 14 to Dec. 15, 2019
