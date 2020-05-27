John W. Steinhorst 1922 - 2020
NEW HARTFORD - John W. Steinhorst, 97, of New Hartford, died May 22, 2020.
He was born, June 3, 1922, in Utica, son of the late Edward and Edna Steinhorst and was educated in New Hartford Schools. He served with the US Marines during World War II.
John married Betty Hoffman who passed away in 1985. In 1992, he married Ann Ruth (Cookie) Fox who died in 2016.
He worked at his family owned business, Emil Steinhorst & Sons, for many years. He also worked and retired from Revere Copper & Brass, Rome.
He was a member of Our Saviour Lutheran Church, Utica and was a master mason in Oriental-Faxton Lodge 224 F & AM.
John spent many summers at this camp at Piseco Lake. He was an avid reader and loved watching the birds in his backyard.
He is survived by two children, Sandra Maggi and husband, Thomas, of Utica and Mark Steinhorst and wife, Bonnie, of CO; two stepchildren, including a special stepson, Gary Fox and wife, Kathleen, of Cortland and Sue Hill and husband, Kevin, of Whitesboro; seven grandchildren, Lisa and Dalen Bristow, of Syracuse, Heather and Terry Williams, of NC, Kyle and Charlotte Fenton, of FL, Cory and Lisa Fenton, of Italy, Kerry Devaney, of Montana, Christopher and Stephanie Devanney, of Buffalo and Evan Steinhorst, of MD; seventeen great-grandchildren; and a very special niece, Kathy Lancaster and husband, Bill. He was predeceased by his wives, Betty Steinhorst and Anna Ruth (Cookie) Steinhorst; a daughter, Donna Devaney; and a sister, Mertice Fitzgerald.
There will be a public Memorial Service when gathering restrictions are lifted. Interment will be in Forest Hill Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations in John's memory to the New Hartford Public Library, 2 Library Lane, New Hartford, NY 13413.
Online messages of sympathy may be left at www.fwefh.com.
Arrangements are in the care of Friedel, Williams & Edmunds Funeral and Cremation Services, New Hartford.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from May 27 to May 28, 2020.