Friedel, Williams & Edmunds Funeral Home
13 Oxford Road
New Hartford, NY 13413
(315) 724-6105
Jon Douglas Fague Sr.

Jon Douglas Fague, Sr. 1952 - 2019
WHITESBORO - Jon Douglas Fague, Sr., 67, of Whitesboro, died peacefully at his home on April 4, 2019.
He was born February 18, 1954, in Utica, son of Donald C. Fague and the late Janice Pfeifer Fague, and graduated from New Hartford High School.
Jon received much enjoyment from building custom model cars, something he did with great attention to detail.
He is survived by his father, four children, 18 grandchildren, two great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild.
Services will be held at the convenience of the family.
Online messages of sympathy may be left at www.fwefh.
Arrangements are with Friedel, Williams & Edmunds Funeral and Cremation Services, New Hartford.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Apr. 6 to Apr. 7, 2019
