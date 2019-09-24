Home

Jon Eric Morgan


1953 - 2019
LAYTON, UTAH - Jon Eric Morgan, age 66, passed away on September 21, 2019 in Layton, Utah, doing one of the things he loved most...gardening.
Born in Utica on April 10, 1953, Jon was the son of Donald and Hilda Traae Morgan. After graduating from New Hartford High School in 1971, Jon entered the military. He served in and retired honorably from the U.S. Air Force. In addition, he worked civil service for 22 years at Hill Air Force Base, as a sheet metal instructor. Jon enjoyed hunting, long range gun shooting, traveling, he loved food and enjoyed cooking and gardening.
He is survived by his wife, of 44 years and a day, Maria; daughter, Maria Linda (Peter) Jurkic; son, Eric (Julie) Morgan, Jr.; three grandchildren, Sean Orion Gonsalves, Kobey Jurkic and Neveah Jurkic; mother, Hilda Morgan; and sisters, Kathryn (George) Von Rautenfeld, Jeannine (Charlie) Grossman and Joanne (Elijah) Gustus. He is also survived by his nieces, Tara, Ashley and Hannah; and nephew, Dale. He was predeceased by his father, Donald Morgan, in 1997.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Sept. 24 to Sept. 25, 2019
