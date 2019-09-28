|
Jon T. Sittig 1968 - 2019
YORKVILLE - Jon T. Sittig, 51, passed away peacefully surrounded by the love of his family on Thursday, September 26, 2019 at his home.
He was born on March 21, 1968 in Utica, a son of James and Irene (Belanger) Sittig. On April 27, 1996 in Utica at Valley View Country Club, he was united in marriage to Kristin Jones.
Jon was employed for many years as a Locksmith with Sacco's Locksmith Company in Utica.
He is survived his wife Kristin; children, Tyler Sittig, Ft. Campbell, KY, Thomas Sittig, Yorkville and Raychel Sittig, Yorkville; brother, James Sittig, MA; sister, Jodi Sittig, N. Utica; in-laws, Thomas and Barbara Jones, New Hartford and Debb and Shawn Recore, Schuyler; nieces and nephews, Shawn and Shawna Recore, Kenny (Godson) and Elyssa Klenotiz, Shelby and Jason Bojdak and Nicole Sittig; great-nieces and nephews, Connor and Olivia Klenoitz and Brinlee and Madison Walls; aunt and Godmothers, Karen Pirnie, and Dee Walters; many cousins; and his very special friends, Todd, Ray, Steve, Angela, Doug and Kelly. He was predeceased by his parents; and a sister, Joann Bojdak.
A Celebration of Jon's life will be held on Saturday, October 5, 2019, at 1:00 p.m., at the Dimbleby Funeral Homes Inc., 40 Main St., Whitesboro. Family and friends are invited to call on Saturday, from 11:00 a.m., until the time of services.
In lieu of flowers, please consider Hospice & Palliative Care in his memory. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.
For online expressions of sympathy please go to www.dimblebyfh.com.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Sept. 28 to Sept. 29, 2019