Friedel, Williams & Edmunds Funeral Home
13 Oxford Road
New Hartford, NY 13413
(315) 724-6105
Calling hours
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Friedel, Williams & Edmunds Funeral Home
13 Oxford Road
New Hartford, NY 13413
Jonathan D. McConnell


1982 - 2020
Jonathan D. McConnell Obituary
Jonathan D. McConnell 1982 - 2020
NEW HARTFORD - Jonathan D. McConnell, 37, died on Friday, February 7, 2020 at his home.
He was born on March 18, 1982, in New Hartford, a son of Diane Lemay McConnell and the late David McConnell. He graduated from New Hartford High School and worked for the State of New York as a direct support assistant in Oneida.
With his free time, he enjoyed playing pool and poker. Jonathan was well known for his generosity and willingness to help all of those around him. He was a loving son and a caring father of Jacob.
He is survived by his mother, Diane McConnell; son, Jacob McConnell; brother, Timothy McConnell and his wife, Sirapassorn; and a half brother, Michael Labrosse.
Calling hours will be on Saturday, from 1:00 to 4:00, at the Friedel, Williams & Edmunds Funeral and Cremation Services, 13 Oxford Rd., New Hartford. Family and friends will have an opportunity to share remembrances of Jonathan at the conclusion of calling hours. Interment will be in Crown Hill Memorial Park.
In memory of Jonathan, please consider a donation to brain and behavior research foundation. Bbrfoundation.org who cover research ranging from addiction to autism.
For online expression of sympathy go to www.fwefh.com.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Feb. 11 to Feb. 12, 2020
