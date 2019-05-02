|
|
Jonathan Lodge Goding 1968 - 2019
FREEHOLD, NJ - Our beloved brother, Jonathan Lodge Goding, died unexpectedly at home on April 21, 2019 in Freehold, New Jersey, at the age of 51.
Jon was born on April 18, 1968, in New Hartford. He graduated from Cosmetology School in 1987 and used that talent to make his friends and family look fabulous. Jon had various jobs throughout his life, but enjoyed being a makeup artist the most. Jon never married or had children, but loved each of his nieces and nephews as if they were his own.
Jon wasn't on earth long enough to conquer the world but he was on earth long enough to conquer all of our hearts and souls. We are going to miss our brother more than words can express and ask that you all keep him in your prayers.
Jon is survived by his brothers and sisters, April Morosco, Richard Goding, Erik and Stacey Goding, Michael and Tina Goding, Lucinda and Shawn Meeker, David, Gina and Debbie Olite. Jon was blessed with a multitude of nieces, nephews, uncles, aunts, cousins and friends, who all dearly loved him including his beloved, Bianca. He was preceded in death by his parents, Emily and Eugene Goding.
A Memorial is scheduled at the Matt Funeral Home, 700 Rutger Street, Utica, on May 4, 2019, from 12 - 2:00 p.m. All are welcome to attend a Celebration of Jonathan's Life.
Online memorials at www.MattFuneralHome.com
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from May 2 to May 3, 2019