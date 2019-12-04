Home

Scala & Roefaro Funeral Home Inc
1122 Culver Ave
Utica, NY 13501
(315) 733-6443
Jorge L. Birriel Obituary
Mr. Jorge L. Birriel 1955 - 2019
UTICA - Mr. Jorge L. Birriel, age 64, of the United Cerebral Palsy, Frankfort Household, passed away on Thursday, November 28, 2019, at St. Luke's Hospital Center.
He was born in Manhattan, NY, on August 22, 1955, a son of Moises and Gloria Monron Birriel. Jorge has been a resident of the UCP Center for many years, where he made many lasting friendships. He loved his Spanish heritage and was happiest when listening to Spanish music and eating Spanish food. He will be sadly missed by his fellow housemates and staff at UCP.
Surviving are his friends and staff of the UCP Center who have become Jorge's family over the years.
Visitation will be held on Friday afternoon from 3:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. at The Scala & Roefaro Funeral Home, Inc., 1122 Culver Ave., Utica. His funeral services and prayers will be held at the conclusion of visitation at 4:00 p.m. in the funeral home. Burial will be in the spring in the Prospect Cemetery, Prospect, NY.
Online sympathy at www.scalaroefaro.com.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Dec. 4 to Dec. 5, 2019
