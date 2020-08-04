Joseph A. Chambrone, Sr. 1938 - 2020
UTICA - Mr. Joseph A. Chambrone, Sr., age 81, was reunited with his wife when he passed away on Sunday, August 2, 2020 with those he loved the most in his heart.
Joseph was the beloved son of the late Joseph V. and Caroline (Lucia) Chambrone. On April 4, 1959 he married his high school sweetheart, Frances "Fran" Cardamone who he loved so much. They were blessed with a marriage of 58 years prior to Fran's passing on February 10, 2018. Joe was proud and grateful that he raised three great children and had the gift of grandchildren who graced his life and gave him great memories. He adored them and was "head over heels" for them
Joseph is survived by his children and their loves, Rosemary and Ronald "Ron" Brown, Joseph A. Chambrone, Jr. and Paula Schnitt, Michael and Jennifer Chambrone; the memory of 2 infant children who preceded him, Joseph, and Patricia Chambrone; his grandchildren, Edward Ajaeb and Stefan Barisic, Amanda Ajaeb and Corin Feldman; and Jionni Chambrone. He also leaves his nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, cousins; in-laws, Cora Chambrone, Barbara Santino, and Judith Calhoun; and lifelong friends, Carl Hoffman, Michael Taurisano, Joe Micha, and Ernie Lange with whom he shared life and precious times. To Joe, …they were loyal, like brothers. He was predeceased by his sisters and brother-in-law, Eleanor Tartaglia Velardi, and Mary Ann and Anthony Lewis; brother, Louis Chambrone; and beloved in-laws, Lillian and Costantino "Costy" Prestigiacomo, Marian and Joseph Favata, Peter and JoAnn Cardamone, Daniel Santino, and Robert Calhoun, Sr.
The family will honor and commemorate Joseph's life at a private time. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Joseph's funeral service and Celebration of Life which will commence on Thursday at 12:00 noon at St. Mary of Mt. Carmel/Blessed Sacrament Parish where his Mass of Christian Burial will be offered. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Joe's memory may be considered to the Stevens-Swan Humane Society, 5664 Horatio St., Utica, NY 13502 or online at https://stevens-swan.org
. Interment will follow graveside in Calvary Cemetery.
