|
|
Joseph A. DeAngelis 1943 - 2019
FRANKFORT - Joseph A. DeAngelis, 76, passed away with loved ones by his side, Sunday, September 8, 2019, at St. Elizabeth Medical Center.
Joe was born in Utica, on August 3, 1943, a son of the late Paul J. DeAngelis and Adeline Pecoraro. He was educated in Utica schools and worked in the maintenance department of the NYS Department of Transportation, from which he retired in 1984. He was a member of the Christ Community Church on Herkimer Road and also the Shriner and Mason's Oriental-Faxton Lodge. Joe was a staple at all the car shows, where he would meet, greet and joke with all his friends, especially at Dave's Diner. He loved his cars and was especially proud of his 2015 Challenger R/T Scat Pack Shaker.
A lovable guy, Joe will be missed by all who knew him; sisters and brothers-in-law, Corinne Tomasi, Marie Elaine and Stanley Trzepacz, Cora and Jack Jackson, Joanne Wisnoski and her daughter, Samantha; a daughter, Jolene and Peter Campola; a son, Patrick J. and Candie DeAngelis; five granddaughters; his best friend, Dr. Peter and Tina Acquaviva; and many friends, including Heather Adam-Cerri, Eric Cousins, Judge John Brennan, all his friends at Tony's Pizza in Herkimer, especially, Bill and Suzanne Delude, and his many friends at the Marr-Logg Restaurant, especially, Dawn Creaco.
A Celebration of Joe's life will be held on Thursday, at 4 p.m., at The Matt Funeral Home, 700 Rutger St., corner of Mohawk St., Utica. He will be laid to rest with his beloved mother at Calvary Cemetery.
The family would like to offer a thank you to Dr. Scott Brehaut, the Troy Unit at the Masonic Care Community and the staff at FootDoctors, for the loving care shown to Joe during his illness.
In memory of Joe, please consider donations to for kids.
Online Memorials at MattFuneralHome.com.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Sept. 10 to Sept. 11, 2019