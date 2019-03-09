|
Joseph A. Kaczor 1920 - 2019
NEW YORK MILLS- Joseph A. Kaczor, 99, passed away unexpectedly on March 6, 2019, at St. Elizabeth Medical Center.
He was born in New York Mills on February 10, 1920, a son of the late Stephen and Josephine Romanowski Kaczor. Mr. Kaczor served his country faithfully in the U.S. Army during WW II. On May 7, 1944, he was united in marriage to Sarah Soja in St. Mary's Church. He was employed at A.D. Juliard, RCA at Griffiss Air Base and General Electric Co. He was a member of Sacred Heart/St. Mary's Church. Joe was past President of the N.Y. Mills School Board, a founder of the N.Y. Mills Sports Boosters, a founder of New York Mills Little League, a member of the St. Stanislaus-St. Casimer Society, President of the Philharmonic Choir, New York Mills, and Edward Bator PLAV Post 21.
Mr. Kaczor enjoyed time with his family and was involved in his community. He was an avid golfer and enjoyed hunting and fishing.
Survivors include his children, Eugene Kaczor (and Christina), Walter Kaczor (Andrea), Mary Kaczor Kasprzyk (Stanley) and Daniel Kaczor (Brenda); grandchildren, Michael Paul, Maria, Kirsten, Sarah, Stephen, Robert, Adam, David, Theresa, Malorie, Kylie, Nicholas, Kendall, Benjamin and Daniel; great-grandchildren, Stephanie, Matthew, Michael Paul, Jonas, Sam, Luke, Alexa, Laiken, Lila, Sadie, Isaac, Fjell, Lilianna, Alexander, Nathaniel, Emily, Natalie, Luke and Fallon; along with other relatives and friends. He was predeceased by his sister, Mary Ann Ciecko, and brother, Thaddeus Kaczor.
Mr. Kaczor's funeral will be held Monday, March 11, 2019, at 10 a.m. from Wolanin Funeral Home, Inc., 266 Main St., New York Mills, and at 10:30 a.m. from Sacred Heart/St. Mary's Church, N.Y. Mills. Burial will be in St. Stanislaus and Casimer Cemetery, Whitestown, with Military Honors. The family will greet friends and family at the funeral home from 9-10 a.m. and after the funeral mass. In memory of Joseph, please consider a donation to the Sacred Heart/St. Mary's Church Renovation Fund.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Mar. 9 to Mar. 10, 2019