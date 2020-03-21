|
Joseph A. LaRocca 1936 - 2020
UTICA/VERO BEACH, FL - Mr. Joseph A. LaRocca, age 83, went home to the Lord on Sunday, March 8, 2020, with those he loved most in his heart.
Born in Utica on May 24, 1936, Joseph was the son of the late Rosario and Anna (Puleo) LaRocca. Raised and educated in Utica, he attended St. Agnes Grammar School and graduated from Utica Catholic Academy/Class of 1954. He then entered St. Andrew's Seminary in Rochester where his spirituality was renewed daily and he never wavered in his devotion to his Catholic faith. He continued his education at Utica College of Syracuse University. Joseph shared 46 years with his life partner, Michael King. They were truly devoted to one another during the best and active years and they maintained their commitment to each other to the very end of his life.
Joseph worked for the New York State Unemployment Department and subsequently held a position with the Oneida County Health Department in the Environmental Health Division where he worked as an inspector and Senior Public Health Sanitarian for 25 years, retiring in 1982. Joseph was very perceptive and an extremely generous man. Joe could be remembered as quick-witted with a great delivery. It was not only through his commitment to another person but was with great fairness that he chose to live his life. Professionally and personally, Joseph truly was honest and looked for the good in others. When it came to looking after people's well-being, from a dear friend, to his beloved parents, family, and his partner, you could not find anyone who was more compassionate and gentle, and you were always in his prayers and in his heart. He was knowledgeable in statistical planning, gardening, and planting. Joseph was a longtime parishioner of St. Agnes Church and more recently was a communicant of Historic Old St. John's Church. He ran the race of life and awaited the rewards of the afterlife.
Joseph is survived by his partner and soulmate, Michael; his brother-in-law, Lynn Hyatt; several nieces and nephews, acknowledging John Ferriter and his wife Millie, Gina and Dan Thomson, Christopher and Heather Hyatt, and James Ferris and Emogene Catrombone; great-nieces, great-nephews, cousins, Mary Verni, Ralph Manfredo, and Kathleen "Kay" and Al DeSantis; and his godchild Colleen A. Gaetano. As Joe had blessed many in his life, he in turn had the respect and admiration of a host friends, including Ben DiOrio, Don Daniels, Frank Buttita, Anne and Dominick Massaro, Sam Garfola, and Wayne DelMedico. He was preceded by his sister, Jean Hyatt in 2019.
Due to the Coronavirus pandemic and out of respect to the wellbeing of Joe's family and visitors, services have been postponed to a future date and time. In lieu of floral offerings, please consider a donation in Joseph's memory to the American Parkinson Disease Association online at https://www.apdaparkinson.org/1907d3l. Interment will take place in Calvary Cemetery at the convenience of the family.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the Eannace Funeral Home, Inc., 932 South St., corner of Hammond Ave.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Mar. 21 to Mar. 22, 2020