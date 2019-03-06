|
|
Joseph A. Rositano, Ret. UFD 1924 - 2019
VERO BEACH, FL - Mr. Joseph A. Rositano, Ret. UFD, age 94, passed away on Tuesday, February 12, 2019 in Vero Beach, Florida with his loving family at his side.
Born in Utica on August 29, 1924, Joseph was the son of the late Giuseppe and Adele (Cochi) Rositano. He was raised and educated locally. A proud veteran of World War II, he honorably served his country from 1943-1945 in the United States Army Air Corps. A German Prisoner of War, Joe was the recipient of 2 Purple Heart Medals; he will be remembered as one of our country's last true American heroes of the Greatest Generation. On November 10, 1945 he was joined in marriage with the former Elizabeth "Betty" Peltier. Prior to her passing on November 1, 1996, Joe and Betty shared 51 years in a union graced with mutual respect and devotion.
Through his hard work ethic, Joe lived up to his personal and patriarchal responsibilities, an attribute that characterized his era. He was employed as a firefighter with the Utica Fire Department retiring after 32 years of service with the rank of Deputy Chief. In addition, he founded the JPJ Electronics Company in 1955. Still a family business, its proud tradition of service is currently being carried on by his son and granddaughters in Yorkville. Since his military service during World War II, Joe was active with a number of veteran's groups: he was a lifetime member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW), Stars & Stripes Chapter #82, as well as a former member of the New Hartford branch of the American Legion, the Central New York Chapter of Prisoners of War, and the Central New York Chapter #490 Military Order of the Purple Heart. He was also a member of the Upstate New York Police and Fire Retirees Association, and the former Sons of Italy Lodge. He was a parishioner of St. Anthony & St. Agnes Church. Like many of their fellow snowbirds, Joe and Betty enjoyed their winters in sunny Florida.
Joseph is survived by his sons and their loved ones, Joseph F. and Doreen Rositano, Robert L. Rositano and his partner Ron Albano, Richard F. and Dawn Rositano, Rocco T. and Carol Rositano, and Stephen M. and Deborah Rositano. He held close to his heart the memory of his infant daughter, Elizabeth; and he cherished the memories of his son and daughter-in-law, David Rositano who passed on May 6, 2000, and his wife Celeste (DeBernardis) Rositano who passed on March 20, 2012. He also leaves 12 grandchildren, and held close to his heart the memory of his grandson Marcus Rositano who preceded him on February 9, 1980; and 23 great-grandchildren. He will also be remembered by his sister, Mary Dumas; brother and sister-in-law, Len and Virginia Rositano; many nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, cousins, and brother-in-law, Michael DePietro. He was predeceased by his sisters and brother-in-law, Josephine and Charles Cimino, and Ida DePietro; his in-laws, Lucille and Frederick Peltier, and Bill Dumas; and his mother-in-law, Mary Morgan.
Joe was blessed to be cared for by his devoted and compassionate daughter-in-law, Doreen; the family will always remain grateful for her commitment in caring for their Dad.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Joseph's funeral service and Celebration of Life which will commence on Saturday, March 9, 2019 at 1:00 at St. Anthony & St. Agnes Church where his Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be offered by Rev. Mark Kaminski with Military Honors conferred. The family will receive visitors at the conclusion of the mass. In lieu of flowers, please consider contributions in Joe's memory to Massachusetts General Hospital – Faustman Lab online at https://www.faustmanlab.org/donate/; or The 21 Club of CNY, Inc. online at https://www.the21club.org/; envelopes will also be available at the service.
We Love You!
RIP
Online tributes at: www.EannaceFuneralHome.com.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Mar. 6 to Mar. 7, 2019