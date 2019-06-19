|
Joseph A. Scotese 1922 - 2018
BINGHAMTON/UTICA, NY - Mr. Joseph Anthony Scotese, age 96, died on Monday, December 31, 2018, in the Bridgewater Nursing Facility in Binghamton, NY.
He was born on August 19, 1922 in Utica, a son of the late Constantino and Erminia Parmegiani Scotese. He was drafted in the US Army in 1941 and was stationed in the Pacific arena in the Fiji Islands. He is an alumnus of RPI of Troy, New York. After college, he worked for General Electric Light Military. He was stationed in the first phase of the electronics for NASA in Cocoa Beach, FL. He also worked for Singer Link in Binghamton in his younger years. Joe has made his home in Binghamton for the past 46 years, returning home to Utica for special occasions with family.
Surviving are his sister, Adelaide Foresti, of Utica; and many nieces, nephews and extended family of the Damelio and Gurdo clans. He was predeceased by his sister, Theresa DeCondo (Anthony); his brother, Americus J. Scotese (Ruby); and brother-in-law, Sam D. Foresti, Sr.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend his Memorial Mass of Christian Burial on Saturday, June 22, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. in St. Anthony/St. Agnes Church, Utica. The family will greet all visitors at the conclusion of Mass in church. Private interment will be in Calvary Cemetery.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from June 19 to June 20, 2019