|
|
Joseph Anthony Ryan, Jr. 1947 - 2019
CORNELIUS, NC - Joseph Anthony Ryan, Jr., 71, of Cornelius, NC, died peacefully Thursday, June 27, 2019, after a short and courageous battle with Leukemia.
He was born on July 12, 1947, in Rome, NY, the son of Joseph A. Ryan, Sr., and Claire Keese Ryan.
Mr. Ryan was a 1966 graduate of Westmoreland High School and of SUNY Cobleskill.
Joe proudly served his country in the US Army in the Vietnam War from 1968-1970.
On June 9th, 1972, he married Nancy Nunn at St. Paul's Church, Rome.
Joe began his career at Nunn's Home Medical Equipment in 1970, becoming President from 1984 through his retirement in 2012, working alongside his wife, Nancy, and sister-in-law, Sheila Murphy. Joe was also a board member of the New York State Medical Equipment Providers.
He was a communicant of St. Anthony's Parish in Inlet, NY, and St. Paul's Parish in Rome, where he served on the parish council.
Joe was an active member of the Rome community. His contributions included: Member and past Grand Knight of the Knights of Columbus, Council 391, Member and Past President of Rome's United Way, Member and Past President of Rome Kiwanis, and Board Member of the Rome Chamber of Commerce.
Joe's true passion was coaching youth sports in Rome. He coached 13 years in the Rome Federal Little League; founded and coached in the Sam Messenio Elementary School basketball league for 15 years; coached Fran Allison basketball, Youth Hoop basketball and organized a national youth hoop tournament in Rome in 1991. Joe coached freshman and JV basketball at Rome Catholic, also serving as the Booster Club president for over a decade. He was a board member of the Rome Sports Hall of Fame and wrote a weekly sports column for the Rome Observer and Rome Sentinel for 23 years.
He was an active member of Teugega Country Club for over 40 years and was instrumental in forming the Mike Reilly Tuesday Night Golf League. He was also a member of Thendara Country Club in Old Forge.
Joe truly enjoyed spending time with his family at his camp on 4th Lake, especially with his five beloved grandchildren. He loved talking and playing sports, especially basketball, pickle ball and watching his NY Giants.
Surviving besides his loving wife, Nancy, of 47 years, whom he adored, are four sons, Joseph III (Krystin), Martin (Jessica), Brendan and Kevin (fianceé, Felicia), all of Charlotte, NC; five sisters, Judy, Mary Lanigan, Kathy, Patty Ward (Andy) and Bonnie Van Dreason (Barry); seven brothers, Tim, Mike, Dan, Jim (Linda), Jack, Rich and Ed; a sister-in-law, Karen Ryan; five cherished grandchildren, Collin, Libby, Darcy, Joey IV and Reagan; and two sisters-in-law, Elizabeth Harper (Jim) and Sheila Murphy (Jim).
Joe was predeceased by one brother, Tom; two sisters-in-law, Noreen McLoughlin and Sharon Reilly; and brother-in-law, Mike Reilly.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Wednesday, July 3, 2019, at 10:00 AM at St. Paul's Church in Rome, NY. Interment will take place in St. Peter's Cemetery. Family and Friends are invited to call at Nunn and Harper Funeral Home, Inc., 418 North George Street, Rome, Tuesday from 3 PM to 7 PM. Calling hours will also be held at the James Funeral Home, 10520 Arakova Drive, Huntersville, NC, on Sunday from 12 PM to 2 PM with a prayer service immediately following.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in Joe's memory may be made to the Joseph A. Ryan Jr. Memorial Foundation, which is being established to support Catholic Education and Veteran Services.
You may light a candle and send a message of sympathy at www.nunnandharper.com.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from June 29 to June 30, 2019